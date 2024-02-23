37 involved in gangs arrested in Dhaka, Gazipur

Rab arrested 37 people suspected to be involved in juvenile gangs from different areas of Dhaka and Gazipur.

The arrestees are members of various teen gangs including 007 Group, Baba Group, Jaura Group, Voltage Group, D Company, and Jahangir Group, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Rab-1 Commanding Officer Lt Col Mostaq Ahmed.

They were arrested from Gazipur, Tongi, and Airport, Banani and Mohakhali areas.

Twenty of the arrestees are teenagers.

The others are Al-Amin, 24, Islam, 29, Jewel, 22, Saad, 22, Rohan, 22, Mana, 28, Hriday, 20, Md Akash, 30, Md Iman, 20, Md Ramzan, 21, Md Shakib, 22, Md Amir Hossain, 36, Shahjahan Saju alias Russell, 45, Md Zilad Mia, 20, Md Babu Mia, 22, Md Shahjahan, 21, Md Jalal Mia, 28.

According to Rab, half a kilogramme of marijuana, 24 mobile phones, one blade, one axe, one power bank, five rods, 16 knives, three iron chains, one hammer, one motorcycle, and Tk 24,250 in cash were recovered from the accused.

Rab Commander Mostaq said after primary interrogation, it was revealed that 17 of them have multiple cases against them on charges of theft, robbery, extortion, drugs, weapons, rape, and attempted murder.

Legal action will be taken against the accused, he added.