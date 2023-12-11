2013 political violence: Ex-DCC ward councillor, 17 others sentenced to 30 months' jail

A Dhaka court today sentenced former ward councillor of Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) Md Anwaruzzaman alias Anwar and 17 others to 30 months' rigorous imprisonment in a 2013 case filed over political violence in Dhaka.

Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob and BNP president of Dhaka's ward 39 Lutfor Rahman alias L Rahman were among the convicts.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hassan pronounced the verdict in presence of only one accused, Anwar, who is now in jail.

Nirob, Lutfor and 15 others went into hiding after getting bail from different courts.

Before pronouncement of the judgment, the magistrate cancelled the bail order for the 17 accused, and declared them fugitives.

The magistrate also issued conviction warrants against them and directed the officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station to execute the court order.

Their punishment will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the magistrate in his judgment.

Earlier the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of eight prosecution witnesses, including complainant of the case.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations led by Anwar and Nirob gathered in front of Wasa Bhaban at Kawran Bazar in Tejgaon area around 8:00pm on March 26, 2013 and torched a taxi-cab by pouring petrol.

Following the incident, Md Babul, driver of the taxi-cab, filed a case against Anwar, Nirob, Lutfor and 15 others with Tejgaon Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against the accused on January 15 of 2016.