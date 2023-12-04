2013 political violence: 38 including BNP, Jamaat activists acquitted

One BNP activist sentenced to three years' imprisonment

A Dhaka court today acquitted 38 leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and the parties' front organisations in a case filed over political violence in the capital in 2013.

The court, however, sentenced Md Zahirul Islam, a BNP activist, to three years' rigorous imprisonment in the same case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain handed down the sentence at the courtroom in absence of Zahirul Islam.

Before pronouncement of the judgment, the magistrate cancelled his bail and issued conviction warrant against him.

In the judgment, the magistrate said the prosecution failed to prove the charges brought against 38 others and they were acquitted of the charges.

Earlier, the prosecution and defence completed their arguments and the court recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami and its front organisations, gathered in front of Ananda Bridge in the city's Mugda area around 8:45pm on November 17, 2013.

They vandalised vehicles, torched a vehicle and prevented law enforcers from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against 46 people including Jamaat leader Ahmed Hossain Faruqui, with Mugda Police Station.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against 39 people, including Faruqui, on April 22 of 2015.