2007 graft case against Abbas: Verdict deferred to Jan 24

The delivery of the verdict of a 2007 graft case filed against BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was today rescheduled to January 24.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka set the fresh date around 11:55am, said Zahidul Islam, bench assistant of the court.

Th court was scheduled to deliver the verdict today.

During the trial, 24 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

ACC Assistant Director Md Shafiul Alam filed the graft case against Abbas with Ramna Police Station on August 16, 2007, for allegedly amassing illegal wealth of Tk 5.97 crore and concealing information about wealth of Tk 33.48 lakh.

The ACC on May 14, 2008, pressed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case.

On June 16, 2008, the court framed charges against the couple.

But the High Court quashed the trial proceedings against Afroza following a writ petition against the order for framing charges against her.

On November 2, Mirza Abbas was shown arrested in the case.

Abbas was arrested in another case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over exploding crude bombs, attacking police and snatching firearms from them during the party's grand rally on October 28.