2007 corruption case against Falu: Prosecution witness gives deposition

One more prosecution witness today gave deposition before a Dhaka court against BNP leader and former lawmaker Mosaddek Ali Falu in a corruption case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2007.

On July 8, 2008, the case was filed against Falu and his wife Mahbuba Sultana with Motijheel Police Station over amassing wealth illegally worth about Tk 14.95 crore and concealing information about his property worth Tk 4.57 crore.

Judge Md Nazrul Islam of Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka recorded statement of the then Sub-inspector of Motijheel Police Station Md Zillur Rahman, who recorded the case against the couple.

After recording the statement, the judge set June 2 for next hearing of the case.

Earlier the then deputy director and complainant of the case gave his statement before the court.

ACC Assistant Director Md Jahangir Alam and also the investigation officer of the case, pressed charges against the couple on February 14, 2008.

Later, the High Court quashed the trial proceedings of the case on January 19, 2012 following a writ petition filed by them.

The court also declared that the notice issued by the anti-graft body asking Falu to submit his wealth statement was illegal, as it was sent to the accused when he was in jail in 2007.

Around three years into the HC order, the Supreme Court on August 27, 2015 cleared way for the lower court to run the trial proceedings against Falu in the corruption case.

While the SC quashed the trial proceedings against Falu's wife.

Following the SC order, the trial court on August 27, 2018, framed charges against Falu in absentia.