2 KNF members shot dead during raid in Ruma: ISPR

Two members of Kuki-Chin National Front died after being shot during a raid by army personnel in remote Baklai Para area of Bandarban's Ruma upazila today, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

The release said the team also recovered three arms, ammunition, and a walkie-talkie used by the armed group.

A joint drive is underway to arrest those who were involved in the robberies of Sonali and Krishi banks in Ruma and Thanchi on April 2 and 3.

Members of BGB, Rab, police, and Ansar are taking part in the operation, coordinated by the army.