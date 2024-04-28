2 KNF members shot dead during raid in Ruma: ISPR
Two members of Kuki-Chin National Front died after being shot during a raid by army personnel in remote Baklai Para area of Bandarban's Ruma upazila today, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.
The release said the team also recovered three arms, ammunition, and a walkie-talkie used by the armed group.
A joint drive is underway to arrest those who were involved in the robberies of Sonali and Krishi banks in Ruma and Thanchi on April 2 and 3.
Members of BGB, Rab, police, and Ansar are taking part in the operation, coordinated by the army.
