2 get life for raping teenager

A Tangail court yesterday sentenced two people to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2022.

Sagar Ahmed, 21, and Ahmed Nabil, 21, of Sakhipur upazila were handed down the punishment by Woman and Child Repression Tribunal Judge Mahbubur Rahman.

According to the prosecution, Sagar had relations with the girl.

On June 29, 2022, Sagar asked her to meet him at a place in Basarchala village. When the girl went there, Sagar and Nabil took her to an abandoned place and raped her.

Her father then filed a case against Sagar, Nabil and Farhad Hossain.

Police submitted a charge sheet against them on February 28, 2023.

The court also acquitted Farhad as allegations brought against him could not be proved.