2 Brothers’ killing: Those involved in mob beating to be held soon

Says Rab spokesperson

Those involved in the killings of two siblings in Madhukhali of Faridpur will be arrested soon, Commander Arafat Islam, the new Rab spokesperson, said yesterday.

"The force is working to identify those involved in the killings. You will get the result soon," he said while talking to reporters at an introductory session at Rab Media Centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur Qamrul Ahsan Talukdar earlier announced reward for handing Dumain Union Parishad Chairman Shah Asaduzzaman and member Ajit Kumar Biswas over to law enforcers for their alleged involvement in the incident.

On April 18, Ashraful Khan, 20, and his brother Asadul Khan, 18, were beaten to death and five others assaulted by a mob in Panchapalli area.

Asked about the delay in submitting report in journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case, Arafat said the matter is sensational and its investigation is underway.

The Rab spokesperson said there is nothing to say at this stage when he was asked about the reasons behind no incidents of "crossfire" with Rab in the last two years.

"Not only Rab, but everybody has also the right to self-defence. I don't want to use the word crossfire. We never want any extrajudicial killings. It's better not to discuss this matter," he said.

In response to a query about "teen gangs", Arafat said, "We have zero- tolerance policy against drugs. We have received instructions from the top level to eliminate juvenile crimes. We have arrested many juvenile gang members. Their patronisers will also be brought to book."

About Kuki-Chin National Front, he said the joint forces are conducting drives against the armed group members. The Rab is part of the forces. "I can say that the Rab is playing a vital role here."

In reply to a question, Arafat said upazila elections will be held in four phases. Rab is working to maintain law and order to make sure the polls are held in a free and fair manner.