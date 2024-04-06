2 arrested for abducting MFS trader pretending to be Rab in Tangail

Police arrested two members of a gang for pretending to be Rab personnel and abducting an MFS (mobile financial service) trader in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila early today.

The arrestees are Md Sayem, 40 of Patuakhali's Sadar upazila and Billal Hossain, 29, of Barishal's Bakerganj.

The duo are currently undergoing treatment at Tangail General Hospital following a mob beating, our local correspondent reports quoting police.

Police said a gang of criminals picked up an MFS agent in a microbus from Mohera Railway Station area in early hours of today.

Later, the criminals called his family and demanded Tk 12 lakh, to be paid at a spot on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

At one point, locals challenged the criminals as they suspected their movements.

They detained two of the gang members and beat them, while the others managed to escape.

On information, a police team went to the spot, rescued them and sent them to the hospital.

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Mirzapur Police Station, said fake pistols, walkie-talkies and a microbus were recovered from them.

A case was filed with Mirzapur Police Station over the incident, added the police official.