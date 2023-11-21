197 arson attacks from Oct 28 to Nov 20: fire service

The Mirpur area in Dhaka witnessed highest number of arson attacks between October 28 and November 20, according to statistics of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

A total of 197 arson attacks were reported across the country during this period. Of those, 95 attacks were carried out in Dhaka and 17 of them were reported in Mirpur alone, it said.

On an average, seven arson attacks were reported daily in the country, Talha bin Zasim, an official of Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell, said.

Out of total such attacks in the country, 132 were reported in Dhaka division, 22 in Chattogram, 24 in Rajshahi, seven each in Barishal and Rangpur, two each in Khulna and Mymensingh division, and one in Sylhet.

Gazipur witnessed the highest number of arson attacks, 16, as per the district-wise statistics. No arson attack was carried out in 30 districts.

At least 118 buses, 26 trucks, 13 covered vans, eight motorcycles, two private cars, three microbusses, pickup vans, and CNG-run auto rickshaws each, two trains among other vehicles were torched during this period.

The statistics show the highest, 29, arson attacks were carried out on October 28.

The arson attacks started being reported since a clash took place between supporters of BNP and law enforcers centring the party's rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan area on October 28. A police constable was killed and scores were injured during the clash.

BNP observed a hartal the following day, and since then BNP and its allies started observing countrywide blockades in phases and incidents of arson attacks were reported in different parts of the country.

A bus helper named Nayeem was killed after arsonists torched a bus of Achhim Paribahan in Demra on October 29.