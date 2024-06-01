149 bhori gold go missing from Ctg Islami Bank’s locker

About 149 bhori of gold ornaments (1,738g) belonging to a client have gone missing from a locker of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited's Chawkbazar branch in Chittagong.

Although the incident was discovered in the afternoon of May 29, neither the bank officials nor the client has lodged a complaint so far.

Police sources said that Rokeya Bari, a resident of Beverly Hills Housing Society on Surson Road, had stored nearly 159 bhori (1,855g) of gold ornaments in a bank locker.

On May 29, she went to the bank and found her designated locker open when she entered the locker room along with the bank's locker in-charge.

Later, she found a huge amount of gold ornaments missing from the locker.

Rokeya's son Dr Riad Mohammad Marzuk, said, "My mother has been using the locker to keep her gold ornaments since 2007 at this branch. She went to the bank around 12:00pm on Wednesday and asked the in-charge of the locker room to visit her locker."

"My mother has the main key of the locker, while the duplicate key is kept with the locker's in-charge. When both of them entered the locker room, the in-charge discovered that the locker was open and informed my mother. My mother checked the locker and informed the bank officials," he added.

Marzuk said, "We informed the police immediately, and the OC [officer-in-charge] of Chawkbazar police later visited the locker room. We went to the police station on Wednesday night to lodge a missing General Diary (GD), but the OC asked us to file a case."

"After consulting our family lawyer, we will lodge a complaint with the court on Monday. The bank officials tried to assure us, saying that they have formed a team to investigate the incident and will find out what happened within seven days," he added.

Chawkbazar Police Station OC Wali Uddin Akbar said, "The locker room has no CCTV camera. We visited the spot and collected evidence. The victim and her son came to the police station to lodge a GD, but we asked them to lodge a criminal case as the matter is serious."

"However, they have not filed any case in this connection yet," added the OC.

This correspondent tried to reach Islami Banks' Chawkbazar Branch Manager Shafiqul Mowla for comments, but he did not receive calls despite repeated attempts.

Akij Uddin, deputy managing director (DMD) of Islami Bank, said, "We are looking into the matter. The client has the original key, but we don't. She came to the bank one month ago and checked the locker. We don't have the authority and option to check storage of any client. Only the client does."

"We are trying to resolve the issue," he added.