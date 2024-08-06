Islami Bank employees demonstrate in front of bank's HQ

They said they were deprived of official benefits and promotions over the last 15 years

A group of officials and staff of Islami Bank Bangladesh demonstrated today in front of the bank's head office in Dhaka's Motijheel, protesting for being deprived of official benefits and promotions over the last 15 years.

Demonstrators brought down and destroyed the pictures of former prime minister and her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They demanded punishment of S Alam Group's high officials and their appointed officials at Islami Bank.

The bank's managing director and deputy managing director did not come to the office today, officials said.