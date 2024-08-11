Islami Bank plunges into chaos as rival groups clash

The situation worsened when officials and Deputy Managing Director Miftah Uddin tried to enter the headquarters of the bank

Clash and unrest erupted in front of the Islami Bank Bangladesh head office in Dhaka's Motijheel today, witnesses said.

The incident took place when officials and a deputy managing director, Miftah Uddin, allegedly appointed by the S Alam Group, which took over the Shariah-based bank in 2017, tried to enter the headquarters of the bank.

A group of officials and people claiming to be the shareholders of the bank blocked their ways, which later transformed into clashes.

Protesters claimed that five of them were wounded by gunshots.

The unrest began at the Islami Bank, the largest bank in terms of deposits, the day after Sheikh Hasina led Awami League government was ousted by the mass uprising on August 5.

A group of staff and officials of the bank started demonstrations for being deprived of official benefits and promotions over the last 15 years.

The demonstrators demanded resignation of Islami Bank top officials, including its managing director since last week when Additional Managing Director Muhammad Qaisar Ali was forced to resign, according to an Islami Bank official.

Demonstrations also took place at several other banks after Hasina fled Bangladesh, creating instability in the banking sector, which has been suffering from high default loans and weak corporate governance.

Salehuddin Ahmed, the finance adviser of the interim government, said no attackers would be "spared from the law".

"Nobody is allowed to create disturbances," Salehuddin told reporters after he was asked to comment on the clashes.