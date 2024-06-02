Panic grips clients as 149 bhori gold goes 'missing' from locker of Ctg Islami Bank

The locker holders of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited's Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram city were gripped by panic as 149 tolas (bhori) gold from a locker of a client allegedly went missing.

Some of the locker holders have rushed to the bank and desperately checked their belongings in the lockers and several of the clients closed their lockers, taking out their belongings, our staff correspondent reports.

The bank has nearly 150 lockers (big, medium, and small), the bank officials said.

However, a three-member team from the IBBL central office visited the branch office today and collected CCTV footage and logbooks, checked security measures and other documents to start their investigation.

The 149 tolas of gold ornaments belonging to Rokeya Bari went missing allegedly from a locker at the IBBL Chawkbazar branch on May 29. So far, neither the bank officials nor the client has lodged a complaint in this connection.

She has been using the locker facility since 2007.

Branch manager Shafiqul Mowla told The Daily Star, "If the allegation is found true after investigation, she will be compensated with Tk two lakh as per the insurance policy."

In response to a query about the compensation of only a few lakhs can be given instead of the value of the gold worth crores of taka, the manager said, "We don't have any data about the storage items of any client. During the time of opening any locker chamber, we take only a declaration paper from the client so that he or she cannot store any firearms or illegal items there."

"As per the rules of declaration, she will be compensated," he added.

As the news spread, clients, account holders, and journalists thronged the branch from 10:00am today.

Branch manager Shafiqul also said, "We have checked the CCTV footage. The client Rokeya Bari entered first. Later, she informed our officer that her locker was found open, and her gold was missing. We don't know what exactly happened there as there is no CCTV camera inside the locker room."

"We have no security lapses in the bank and our locker facilities are safe," said the manager.

Shafiqul said, "The locker holders came and checked their belongings and expressed their satisfaction. No client closed their lockers over the incident."