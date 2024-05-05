12 held for illegal sand extraction from Padma's char

Rapid Action Battalion arrested 12 people in connection with illegal soil and sand extraction from a vast char of Padma river in Pabna's Ishwardi last night.

Rab-12, Pabna camp, seized a sand extraction machine (vacuum machine) and five trucks from the spot, said Rab in a press conference today.

The arrestees are Md Jamirul Islam, 42, Md Rumon Hossain, 19, Badhon Hossain, 19, Emon Islam, 19, Md Emran Malitha, 29, Faysal Hossain, 32, Md Shuvo, 24, Md Mohon Mollah, 29, Siam Hossain, 19, Md Masum Ali, 30, Md Sagar, 19, and Md Ramjan Prang, 20, of different villages of Ishwardi, Atghoria, and Pabna's Sadar upazila.

Photo: Collected

They were sent to jail through a court this afternoon, reports our Pabna correspondent.

Major Ehteshamul Haque Khan, company commander of Rab-12, Pabna camp, said acting on a tip off, a Rab team raided Beelkedar area beside the lagoon of Padma yesterday afternoon.

During the drive till the night, the elite force arrested them for extracting sand and soil illegally from the vast shoal land of Beelkedar Dadapur area in Ishwardi upazila of the district, he said.

Photo: Collected

During primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they were extracting sand and soil from the shoal land for selling it in the district, the Rab commander said.

During the drive Rab also seized, five trucks used for carrying sand and soil and a vacuum machine and Tk 15,000 cash from their possession.

A case was filed against the arrestees according to the section 15 (1) of Bahumahal and Soil Management Act with Ishwardi Police Station last night.