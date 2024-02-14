11 cases against Khaleda: Charge framing hearing deferred till April 24

A Dhaka court today deferred till April 24 the hearing on charge framing of 11 cases, including a sedition case, filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Acting Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court set up at Keraniganj Central Jail adjourned today's hearing and set the new date, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

The adjournment came following petitions submitted by the defence, citing different reasons.

Khaleda, who is out of jail following an executive order from the government, is ailing and taking treatment at her Gulshan residence.

Among the 11 cases, 10 were filed in the first three months of 2015 over arson attacks, while the other one was filed with a Dhaka court on charge of making seditious comments on freedom fighters and martyrs of the Liberation War.

Three other corruption cases against Khaleda -- Gatco, Niko and Boropukuria coalmine -- are now pending with three other special courts in Dhaka.

Two more cases are pending with the Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.