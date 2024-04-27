1 killed, 5 others hurt during post-match clash

A man was stabbed to death while at least five others were injured in Brahmanbaria during a clash between two sides over bursting firecrackers after the final match of a local football tournament.

The incident took place in Narsingsar village under Sadar upazila around 6:00pm yesterday. The deceased, Yakub Miah, 30, was a construction worker.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aslam Hossain said a case was filed over the incident against six people, including Tarek Islam, reports our local correspondent.

Witnesses said that Tarek, who stabbed Yakub with a knife, is an MBBS doctor working at a private clinic in Brahmanbaria town.

The match was held in the afternoon between Narsingsar Paschim Para Sporting Club and Uttar Para Tiger Sporting Club. Paschim Para Sporting Club won the game by 2-1 in the tie-breaker, leading the players and supporters of the champions to start celebrating with fireworks on the field.

While trying to stop the fireworks celebration, Din Islam Dilu, a resident of Uttar Para, got into an argument with Tarek Islam and his two brothers. At one stage of the heated exchange, Tarek took a knife and stabbed at least six people, including Yakub of Uttar Para.

The injured were taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor at the emergency department declared Yakub dead.

Among the other injured, Kamal, 38, and Jewel Mia, 27, were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment.

On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. The accused, Tarek, and his brothers are currently on the run.