Sunflower wonderland!

The sea of yellow hues, bowing and swaying in the gentle breeze, is surrounded by lush green fields and ponds on both sides. The land belongs to the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation’s seed production farm in Pabna Sadar’s Tebunia area. Photo: Star

A vast sunflower field, stretching across three acres, bathed in a sea of yellow hues. From a distance, it looks like a million tiny suns dancing in the wind. Ponds and green fields on both sides only add to the field's intrigue, which is situated in Pabna Sadar's Tebunia area.

The place belongs to the Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation's seed production farm. Originally focused on cultivating seeds for diverse crops, the farm took a vibrant turn three years ago when it introduced sunflowers to its landscape.

Today, this golden expanse has become a tourist magnet, drawing visitors from different regions who are enchanted by the simple yet breathtaking beauty of the sunflower field. Although not officially designated a tourist spot, the field's allure has inspired hundreds to gather, capturing moments through photos and videos.

Nurunnabi Khan, who works at a private firm, said, "When I saw pictures of the large sunflower field on social media, I came here along with my family to see the beauty first hand."

"I have never seen such a big field of blooming sunflowers in the country, so I have come here," Mostafizur Rahman, a cultural activist, said.

Photo: Star

While sunflower cultivation has traditionally been overlooked by farmers, its popularity is on the rise due to the increased demand for sunflower oil.

Md Rafikul Islam, deputy director of BADC (seed), said sunflower seed production has been increasing in the farm over the last few years.

He said sunflowers are being cultivated to produce high-quality seeds that will be supplied to agriculture departments across the country. The government is promoting sunflower cultivation as a way to reduce import dependence.

"Sunflower production began here three years ago. This is one of the largest farms of BADC and has been cultivating sunflowers on three acres," the deputy director added. "This is not a tourist spot but we can't stop visitors as people are attracted by the natural beauty."