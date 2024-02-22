Won’t allow anyone to enter thru borders illegally: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said that no one will be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally through the borders.

He said this while replying to questions from reporters over the Myanmar issue at the secretariat.

"Some 330 Border Guard Police, military, and government officials fled Myanmar and took shelter in our country. They have been sent back to their country through our foreign ministry."

They have been sent back through a very good arrangement, the minister said, "We're not going to let anybody enter the country illegally, we're not going to let anyone else infiltrate our borders."

Bangladesh has given shelter to many Rohingyas, said the minister urging the government of Myanmar, and all the countries around the world to take steps for their repatriation to their own country as soon as possible.

Replying to another question, the minister said, "This time they (BNP) did not participate in the election. So, they can't claim to be the opposition now. They are another political party, as there are many smaller parties."

Mentioning that the BNP leaders were in jail for various reasons, the home minister said, "The judges thought that they should be granted bail, they were granted bail, we have nothing to do here, we have nothing to say."