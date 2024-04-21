Woman killed as truck hits bus in Gulistan

A woman was killed and several others including her husband were injured after a truck hit a bus in Dhaka's Gulistan area early today.

The deceased, 20-year-old Ayesha Akhter, was a garment worker.

Ayesha and her husband Khairul Islam, 25, were going to Tongi after spending Eid vacation at their village home in Patuakhali Sadar area.

The accident took place around 5:30am when they took a bus of Ajmery Glory Paribahan from Sadarghat after reaching there in a launch.

As the bus reached near the Zero Point area, a cement-laden truck hit it from behind, leaving several persons injured, said Ayesha's uncle Jahirul Islam.

The couple was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Ayesha dead, he said. Khairul took primary treatment at the hospital.

Md Masud, assistant sub-inspector of DMCH police outpost, said the body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.