Two workers die after ‘inhaling toxic gas’ in Gopalganj

Two construction workers died and two others fell ill after "inhaling toxic gas" inside a septic tank in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj today.

The deceased were identified as Ismail Hossain Sumon, 45, of Chandpur, and Nahid, 22, of Gaibandha district, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Md Jillur Rahman, officer in charge of Kashiani Police Station, said two workers started working in a septic tank of an under-construction building.

Around 11:30am, they went inside the tank to clean it without adequate protective gears and fell ill inhaling toxic gas.

Not getting any response from them, two other workers went into the septic tank to rescue them. So, all the workers fell ill there. Later, local people informed the police and fire service.

Police and fire service rescued them and sent them to Kashiani upazila Health complex doctors declared Sumon and Nahid dead, added the OC.

Aminul Islam, resident medical officer of Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, said Suman and Nahid died before reaching the hospital. Two other workers were given first aid.