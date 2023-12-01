Two killed as truck hits them

Two pedestrians were killed as a truck hit them in Mymensingh yesterday morning.

The accident happened on Mymensingh-Kishoreganj road in Ishwarganj upazila, said police.

Janati Gour, 60, from Duttapara area in Ishwarganj, died on the spot, and Abdus Sattar, 55, from Naupara village, was declared dead at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

The Kishoreganj-bound sand-laden truck skidded off the road before hitting them around 9:00am, said Farid Ahmed, OC (investigation) of Ishwarganj Police Station, quoting locals.

Police seized the truck, and detained its driver Shamim Mia, 23, and helper Jalal Uddin, 32.

A case was filed with the police station.