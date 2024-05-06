Two killed as bus hits pick-up in Dhaka’s Matuail

Two people were killed after a bus rammed a pick-up truck in Dhaka's Matuail area early today.

One of the deceased was identified as Babul Chisty, 45, the driver of the pick-up.

Police said when Babul attempted a U-turn on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Institute of Child and Mother Health around 1:45am, a bus of Tuhin Paribahan rammed into the pick-up.

Babul and the other unidentified victim sitting in the passenger seat were critically injured and trapped inside the vehicle as both the vehicles were severely damaged in the accident.

With the help of pedestrians and police, they were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead, said Sub-Inspector Abu Sayem of Jatrabari Police Station.

Some passengers of the bus suffered minor injuries as the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a nearby waterbody after hitting the pick-up truck, he added.

Babul's wife, Nargis Akter, said her husband left home in Jatrabari's Mridhabari area around 1:00am for Jatrabari fish market.

Police informed her about Babul's death in the morning, she said.