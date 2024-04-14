Two injured in Gazipur gas cylinder explosion

Two people have been found injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur Sadar this afternoon.

The injured are yet to be identified, said Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service.

The incident took place in an eight-storey building in Shimultali Shanti Bagh area of ​​the upazila around 1:00pm, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Firefighters were called in after a loud explosion at the building. They rescued the two with the help of locals, said the deputy assistant director.

The injured are currently being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit, he said.