Two die as pickup hits bike on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat May 11, 2024 12:01 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 12:04 AM

Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured as a pick-up van hit their bike on Dhaka-Tangail highway in Konabari of Gazipur this evening.

According to the police, the names and addresses of the deceased and the injured could not be known immediately.

The incident took place on the By-mail bridge of Dhaka-Tangail highway around 8:30 pm, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting Konabari Police Station Sub-inspector Tapas.

SI Tapash said that three people riding on a motorcycle were on way to Dhaka from Konabari. A pickup van hit their bike, leaving two of the three dead on the spot, he added.

One injured person has been sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

