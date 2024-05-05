Trains on same track: Railway probe body starts investigation

Station master blames wrong signalling for train almost crashing into a stationary train

A probe committee formed by Bangladesh Railway's Pakshey division has started investigation into yesterday's incident of two trains on the same track narrowly avoiding an accident near the Bangabandhu Bridge Rail Station in Sirajganj.

A day after a commuter train hit a stationery freight train in Gazipur, the Dhaka-bound Moitree Express train from Kolkata and Dhumketu Express ran on the same tracks. But the trains narrowly escaped a collision due to the efficiency of the train operators, railway sources said.

"The probe committee started working to investigate the incident this morning," said Pakshey Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad.

The four-member probe committee is being headed by Assistant Transportation Officer Harun Aur Rashid, the railway official said.

Moitree Express was standing at Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone Rail Station around 3:00pm yesterday when the Dhumketu Express arrived from the opposite direction on the same track, said Md Moniruzzaman, station master of Bangabandhu Bridge Rail Station.

The driver of the Dhumketu Express noticed the standing train and managed to stop his one, he said.

Later, both trains moved away from Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone Rail Station safely after half an hour, changing tracks, the station master added.

He blamed erroneous signalling for the incident. Two signal operators, who were appointed through outsourcing, were controlling the signal system, he said.

Although luckily no accident took place there, it is a serious matter and so the probe committee will investigate and submit its report by tomorrow, DRM Nur Mohammad said.

"After getting the probe report, we will take action against the responsible persons for the wrong signalling," he added.