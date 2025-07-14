Train hits truck at Khulna level crossing

No major casualties; Rail link between Khulna, rest of country snapped

Rail communication with Khulna and the rest of the country was severed after a Khulna-bound train hit a truck at a level crossing in Khulna tonight.

The incident took place when a truck got stuck at level crossing Fultala-Daulatpur section.

Although the gate man flagged down the train, the locomaster of Mahananda Express could not stop the train due to a short distance and hit the truck around 8:00pm, said Hasina Khatun, divisional transport officer (Pakshy) of Bangladesh Railway.

"We heard that six to seven people were injured but there were no reports of major casualties," she said.

Nikuilin Chakma, superintendent of police of Khulna Railway Police Station, told The Daily Star that the collision occurred between at the Appeal Gate area in Khulna.

"The Mahananda Express, which had departed from Chapainawabganj for Khulna, collided with a truck upon reaching the Appeal Gate. The train's engine and two coaches were damaged in the accident. We've heard that several people have been injured. Train operations are currently suspended," he said.

Khanjahan Ali Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Kabir Hossain said, "Several passengers were injured, and one elderly man was injured critically. Locals rescued him and took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital."

General Manager (West) of Bangladesh Railway Farid Ahmed said a relief train is going to the spot for rescue operations.

Rail operations will resume once the track is cleared.

[Our Khulna correspondent contributed to this report.]