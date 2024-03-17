Train derailment in Cumilla: Relief train starts salvage ops

A relief train has started salvage operation at the site where Bijoy Express train derailed in Cumilla's Nangalkot halting Chattogram's rail communication with the country.

Saiful Islam, divisional railway manager of Chattogram, said the relief train reached the spot around 8:30pm from Brahmanbaria.

Nangalkot Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ismail Hossain said the rail derailment seriously injured 4 people.

Two of them are undergoing treatment at Nangalkot Upazila Health Complex and two others are at a local private hospital, reports our Cumilla correspondent quoting the UNO.

Meanwhile, railway authorities formed a probe body led by Anisur Rahman, divisional transport officer (Chattogram), to investigate the matter.

Nine compartments of Bijoy Express train derailed near Hasanpur Railway Station in Cumilla's Nangalkot area this afternoon.

Following the accident, Mohanagar Godhuli on Chattogram-Dhaka route was cancelled and Shonar Bangla Express and Cox's Bazar Express were delayed.