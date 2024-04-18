Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 18, 2024 05:27 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 05:36 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Traffic cop crushed between buses in Jatrabari

Star Digital Report
Thu Apr 18, 2024 05:27 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 05:36 PM

A traffic police constable suffered severe injuries after being crushed between two buses in Dhaka's Jatrabari area this afternoon.

Md Mithun, 48, a constable of Wari (traffic) Division, sustained severe internal injuries, police and doctors said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident took place around 2:15pm at Shaheed Faruk Sarak.

Ashraf Imam, deputy commissioner of the division, said the constable was discharging his duties when he was trapped and crushed between the two buses of Turag Paribahan.

With critical injuries, he has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, he added.

Shishir Kumar Ghosh, a consultant of Surgery Ward of the hospital, said Md Mithun has internal injuries and his condition is critical.

Some tests will be required to determine the extent of his injuries, he added.

Police have seized the buses.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

সামাজিক নিরাপত্তা বেষ্টনীতে আসছেন আরও ৪ লাখ মানুষ

চলতি অর্থবছরে ৫৮ লাখ এক হাজার প্রবীণ প্রতি মাসে ৬০০ টাকা করে পাচ্ছেন।

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

১৪ জন মানুষকে হত্যার শাস্তি ৫ বছরের জেল!

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification