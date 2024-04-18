Traffic cop crushed between buses in Jatrabari

A traffic police constable suffered severe injuries after being crushed between two buses in Dhaka's Jatrabari area this afternoon.

Md Mithun, 48, a constable of Wari (traffic) Division, sustained severe internal injuries, police and doctors said.

The incident took place around 2:15pm at Shaheed Faruk Sarak.

Ashraf Imam, deputy commissioner of the division, said the constable was discharging his duties when he was trapped and crushed between the two buses of Turag Paribahan.

With critical injuries, he has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, he added.

Shishir Kumar Ghosh, a consultant of Surgery Ward of the hospital, said Md Mithun has internal injuries and his condition is critical.

Some tests will be required to determine the extent of his injuries, he added.

Police have seized the buses.