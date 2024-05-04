Sundarbans fire rages on

Firefighters yet to start working to douse the blaze for lack of water

A fire that broke out at Chandpai range of East Sundarbans in Bagerhat this afternoon is yet to be doused for lack of a nearby water source.

The fire originated in Latif's Chila area near Amurbunia patrol post of the mangrove forest around 3:30pm, said Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans eastern division, reports our Bagerhat correspondent.

Mohammad Kayamuzzaman, station officer of Mongla Fire Station, said on information, fire service members from Morrelganj and Mongla stations rushed to the spot but could not start working to control the fire due to lack of water.

They said the nearest source of water (Bhola river) is about two kilometres away.

"We will start working to douse the fire tomorrow morning," added Kayamuzzaman.

Rana Dev, assistant conservator of forests (ACF) of Chandpai range of Sundarbans, said forest guards and locals first saw the fire in the forest and tried to control it.

Later in the evening, the firefighting units reached the spot.

Meanwhile, DFO Kazi Mohammad Nurul Kabir and Morrelgonj UNO Md Tareque Sultan also visited the spot.

The forest officials are yet to confirm how the fire broke out.