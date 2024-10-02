Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Wed Oct 2, 2024 12:25 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:29 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Six of a family perish in fire

Four children among them
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Wed Oct 2, 2024 12:25 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:29 AM
6 of a family killed in fire at house of Sunamganj Ashrayan project
Photo Courtesy: Prothom Alo

Six members of a family, including four children, were killed in a fire at a house of Ashrayan project in Sunamganj's Dharmapasha upazila early yesterday.

The victims are Emarul Miah, 50, his wife Poli Akther, 35, and children Polash, 12, Farhad, 9, Fatema, 7, and Omor Faruk, 3, of Shimerkhal village.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals said they could see the blaze around 12:30am.

Md Gias Uddin, upazila nirbahi officer of Dharmapasha, said, "The village is in a remote area that have no proper road communications. We were informed of the incident at night but went to the spot in the morning."

"Locals informed us that a neighbour first saw the house was on fire. They broke open the door that was locked from inside, but they could not enter the house amid the raging blaze. They doused the flames with water from a nearby river and found all six members of the family were burnt to death."

The UNO said they asked the forensic unit of Criminal Investigation Department to collect evidence from the scene. "We are not sure what caused the fire, but we are investigating the incident."

Emarul had no family issues or enemy, said his brother-in-law Monir Miah of the same village.

According to the upazila administration, the Ashrayan project in Shimerkhal village having 34 houses was completed in 2021. 

Related topic:
Sunamganj Ashrayan project firefire accident
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market brought under control

1y ago

At least 113 dead, 150 injured in Iraq wedding inferno

1y ago

Fire at Kakrail SA Paribahan office brought under control

11m ago
Fire at Ctg Amin Jute Mills’ colony brought under control after an hour

Fire at Ctg Amin Jute Mills’ colony brought under control after an hour

12m ago

‘Fire destroyed the small business that fed my family’

1y ago
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

একসঙ্গে ১৮০ ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র ছুড়েছে ইরান, নতুন করে হামলার আশঙ্কা দেখছে না ইসরায়েল

‘আপনারা নিরাপদ আশ্রয় ছেড়ে যেতে পারেন। তবে আপনাদের সতর্ক থাকার আহ্বান জানাচ্ছি।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইসরায়েলের বিপক্ষে কতটা শক্তিশালী হতে পারে এক্সিস অব রেজিস্ট্যান্স?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে