Six buses set on fire

The incidents took place in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Bhola

Six buses were set on fire by miscreants in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Bhola tonight, ahead of the 2-day BNP-Jamaat blockade across the country.

A bus of Anabil Paribahan was torched in Signboard area of Narayanganj's Siddhirganj and a local bus in Bhola's Charfesson upazila at 11:42pm, said Abdus Samad Azad, wireless operator of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters in Dhaka.

Fire engines were on the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control, he said.

In Dhaka, a bus of Manzil Express was torched at 10:00pm in front of the Gulistan Underground Market.

Another bus was torched in Sayedabad area at 7:55pm.

On Elephant Road, a bus of Green University was set on fire in front of Multiplan Center at 7:30pm and another bus of Mirpur Super Link Limited in front of Gausia Market in the New Market area, he said.

Fire engines went to Gulistan, Sayedabad, Elephant Road, and New Market, and extinguished the fire.

At least 31 vehicles were torched across the country during the 3-day BNP blockade from October 31 to November 2.

Meanwhile, 81 incidents of fire were reported from October 28, the day of BNP's grand rally, to November 2.