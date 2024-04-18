Several shops, warehouse burnt in Tongi Bazar fire

Several shops and warehouses were burnt in a fire that broke out in Gazipur's Tongi Bazar early today.

Witnesses and locals said the fire started at a spice store around 12:30am and later spread to rice warehouses and vegetable stores.

Saiful Islam, duty officer of Tongi Fire Service, told The Daily Star this morning that the fire was brought under control around 3:00am by five units.

On information, three fire engines of the fire service went to the spot immediately. Two more engines joined them later, Saiful added.

Farooq Hossain, owner of a rice warehouse, claimed that there were about 5,000 sacks of rice in his warehouse and all sacks were burnt to ashes, he added.

Late last night, another fire broke out at Tota Market in Latifpur Bazar in Gazipur's Sreepur.

Kapasia Fire Service Station Officer Dewan Azad Hossain said the fire started around 11:00pm and was completely doused within a short time.

He added that an electrical malfunction was the cause of the fire.