S Alam sugar mill fire under control, but still not doused 18 hours later

The fire at S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in Chattogram, the country's third largest sugar refinery, was brought under control but has not been extinguished even after 18 hours.

The fire was seen burning in the factory's warehouse No 1 at 10:00am today. At least 14 units of fire service were seen working at that time.

Fire service personnel told The Daily Star that the fire was brought under control around 11:00pm last night but could not be completely extinguished yet.

In addition to extinguishing the fire, members of Karnaphuli Police Station and administration are working to ensure that the burnt sugar does not fall into the nearby Karnaphuli River.

The fire broke out at the S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in the port city around 4:00pm yesterday ruining a huge amount of sugar.

Members of the air force and navy also joined the efforts to bring the fire under control last night.

Factory officials claimed that there were about 70,000 tonnes of unrefined sugar at the warehouse.

Assistant Manager of the factory Hasmat Ali said the fire engines reached the scene 30 minutes after the fire broke out. He also said the fire broke out at the upper portion of the warehouse.