Ruling party leader killed in road crash

A former Krishak League leader was killed and another person was injured yesterday in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila .

The deceased is Shamim Parvez, 35, son of Azharul Islam, of Trishal municipality.

Shamim was the former organising secretary of Krishak League Trishal upazila unit, our Mymensingh correspondent reports quoting police.

Quoting locals, Md Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station, said Shamim was returning to Trishal from Mymensingh city on a private car after selling fish from his firm.

When Shamim and his aide Nazrul Islam Dipak reached Nurur Dukan area around 7.00am, the private car hit a roadside electric poll after its driver lost control over the steering, said the OC.

Shamim died on the spot and Nazrul sustained critical injuries, added the police official.

Dipak was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Later, he was referred to Dhaka, the police official said.

Police recovered the body and handed it over to the family members. A case was lodged.