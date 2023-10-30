RMG factory in Gazipur set on fire; one killed

A worker died today after a garment factory was set on fire by a mob in Gazipur's Konabari area.

The 32-year-old man was burned to death during a protest by RMG workers for higher wages.

A group of agitating people set the factory, ABM Fashion, on fire around 5:35pm, sources at the fire service said.

Four fire engines in association with police brought the blaze under control around 9:00pm, said Rashed bin Khaled, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The body was recovered from the first floor of the building, he added.

Protesters from other factories might have set fire to the factory, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Rezaul Karim.

Witnesses said workers from various garment factories blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Konabari around 3:00pm demanding a salary increase.

At one stage, the protesting workers came in front of ABM Fashion and asked the workers to join the protest.

At this time, as the ABM garment authorities closed the gate, the workers could not go out. During this time, the protesting workers threw bricks at the ABM's workers.

Being enraged, some officials of the factory threw brick chips at the protesters from the roof of the six-story building.

The fire broke out during the clashes gutting 3 floors of the factory.

Swapna Begum, a helper at the factory, said, "None of our workers did it. Outside workers set fire to our factory."

Shahidul Islam, a tea stall owner in front of the factory, echoed her and said the outside protesters set the fire.

Our correspondent could not reach to any ABM garment official for comments.