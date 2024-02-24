Protest as GCC garbage truck kills RMG worker

Dhaka-Mymensingh highway briefly blocked causing suffering to people

A garment worker died under the wheels of a Gazipur City Corporation garbage truck today, igniting a protest that briefly blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

According to RMG workers, locals and police, Munira, a worker of Liz Apparels, died on the spot after a Gazipur City Corporation garbage truck ran over her in the Kunia Barabari area of Gazipur around 8:30am.

Hearing the news, locals and RMG workers took to the streets and blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 10:45am, said Rezaul Karim, inspector of Gazipur Industry Police.

They also vandalised several vehicles and set fire to the garbage truck, he added.

The vehicle movement resumed after police brought the situation under control around 11:45am, said Mosharraf Hossain, senior assistant superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2.

Meanwhile, people suffered immensely due to the agitation and road block.

This correspondent saw people on the road waiting for hours to get a transport.

"I was on my way to Dhaka for donating blood to a patient. Now, I am waiting here for a vehicle," said Shakil Ahmed.

Sixty-year-old Ain Uddin Islam said, "I am waiting since morning for my daughter-in-law and grandsons who are coming from Madaripur. In the morning, they said they reached Abdullahpur. I don't understand why they are not coming yet. I heard there was an accident on the road. God knows in what situation they are in."

Fearing vandalism, most of the garment factories in the area have been declared closed for today, said Ziaul Kabir Khokon, district president of Garment Workers Trade Union.