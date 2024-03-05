RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding salary under new structure

Garment workers in Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for two hours this morning demanding salaries under the new payment structure.

Workers of Zamzam Spinning Mills in Sreepur upazila blocked the highway at Jaina Bazar area from around 7:00am.

An operator of the factory said, "We have approached the factory authorities several times demanding payment of salary in the new structure, but there is no response. So I was forced to protest."

Some protesting workers also claimed that the salary under the new structure is lower than what they are being paid now.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Ariful Islam said, traffic movement resumed around 9:00am, adding that the workers were still gathered around the factory.

Meanwhile, Ariful Islam, admin officer of Zamzam Spinning Mills, told The Daily Star that discussions were held with the workers. "They have stopped the protest and are getting back to work."