Death of garment worker: Driver of Gazipur City Corporation arrested

Complaint lodged over vandalism of two factories

The driver of the Gazipur City Corporation garbage truck, which hit and killed a female garment worker yesterday, was arrested last night, police said.

The arrestee is one Solaiman, Officer-in-Charge of Gacha Police Station Shah Alam told The Daily Star today.

He, however, did not give any details about the arrest.

Meanwhile, a complaint was lodge with the police station over the vandalism of two garment factories following the death of Munira, a worker of Liz Apparels, who was killed after being hit by a garbage truck.

Jewel, manager of Padma Shatil Arab Fashions Limited and Padma Apparels Industries Limited factory, lodged the complaint with the police station under Gazipur Metropolitan Police accusing unknown persons, said OC Shah Alam.

In his complaint, the complainant said Padma Shatil Arab Fashions Limited and Padma Apparels Industries Limited were both vandalised during a protest over the accident.

Javed Hossain Bhuiyan, director of the factories, said after the worker was killed in a road accident around 8:30am yesterday in Kunia Gacha area, agitated workers staged a protest on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and also vandalised the two factories.

Asked whether the victim's family will get any compensation from the city corporation, Chief Waste Management Officer of Gazipur City Corporation Md Sohel Rana said, "I don't know anything about it."