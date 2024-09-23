RMG workers block highway for attendance bonus

Thousands of workers of a garment factory blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Bagherbazar area of Gazipur yesterday morning, demanding attendance bonuses.

The protest led to severe traffic congestion from Chandana Chowrasta to Mauna.

According to the industrial police, the workers began demonstrating on the highway at 8:00am. Heavy traffic was reported across multiple points on the highway.

Several protesting workers, who preferred to remain anonymous, told The Daily Star that many garment factories across the country are providing an attendance bonus and they are demanding the same from their factories.

They said it was becoming difficult to manage their household expenses with rising prices of essentials.

"We can't survive on our current salary alone," one worker said, highlighting the urgent need for the attendance bonus.

When contacted, Ziaul Kabir Khokon, president of the Garment Workers' Trade Union Centre in Gazipur, said, "Various factories are giving an attendance bonus of Tk 750 per month to workers who arrive on time and work regularly."

"This bonus is the workers' right, and their demand is justified," he added.

The workers' protest continued for four hours till noon, causing significant traffic disruptions from Chandana Chaurasta to Mauna.

Police were trying to keep the traffic flowing during this time.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Gazipur Industrial Police Mosharraf Hossain told The Daily Star that around 300 workers of MM Fashion and Composite Ltd, located in the Khailkur area, went on a strike inside the factory demanding payment of their salaries for the month of August.

In Tongi, around 1,500 workers of Seasons Dresses Limited, located on Khan Para Road under Tongi West Police Station, stopped production demanding their due half salary for the month of July and are observing a strike on the factory premises.

According to authorities, the workers are scheduled to receive the remaining portion of their July salary later this month.

Around 500 workers of Prince Jacquard Sweater Ltd, located in the Satish Baganbari area of Tongi West Police Station, also went on a strike inside the factory, demanding their August salary. The workers later engaged in talks with the factory owners.

In a related development, Beximco Pharmaceutical workers in Tongi also went on a strike over several demands.