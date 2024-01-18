Paturia ferry capsize: Salvage operation yet to resume

Salvage operation of the ferry that capsized near Paturia Ghat in Manikganj is yet to start today.

A crew member went missing after the ferry, Rajanigandha, sank in the Padma with nine trucks and more than 20 people on board yesterday morning.

After the accident, rescue ship Hamza of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) started to salvage vehicles from the sunken ferry yesterday afternoon.

The operation was halted after the salvage of a lorry at 5:00pm and a truck at 8:00pm yesterday, and was set to resume as of 11:45am today.

Another rescue ship, Rustom, joined Hamza around 11:30am today and are waiting to start operation to salvage vessels that sank along with the ferry.

Contacted, Deputy General Manager (Commerce) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Aricha Regional Office Shah Md Khaled Newaz could not say when they would be able to resume the salvage operations of the sunken ferry.

He said Prottoy, a salvage ship of BIWTA, from Narayanganj left for Paturia yesterday morning to rescue the ferry. But it is yet to reach. "I can't say when it will arrive. However, the recovery of the vehicles will begin immediately. The vehicle salvage operations were halted due to fog and severe cold."

Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Rehana Akter said a five-member committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Sanjida Jasmine has been formed by the district administration to investigate the incident. Instructions have been given to submit the investigation report expeditiously.

BIWTC chairman Matiur Rahman said they formed a five-member committee to investigate the cause of the accident.