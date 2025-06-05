One killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur

The family was travelling to Kurigram to celebrate Eid

A 10-year-old girl was killed and her father injured after a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Anisa Akter, from Gazipur.

The family was on their way to their village home in Rajarhat of Kurigram's Ulipur upazila to celebrate Eid.

The accident took place around 8:30am in the Bashkanda Bazar area on the Jamalpur-Bakshiganj road.

Police said a speeding bus travelling from the opposite direction collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw.

Anisa died on the spot.

Locals rescued her father Md Aminul and took him to a nearby upazila health complex for treatment.

Bakshiganj Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Istiak Ahmed said police have recovered the body and that legal formalities are underway.