One killed, 9 hurt in Padma speedboat collision

At least one person was killed and nine others, including three executive magistrates returning from polls duty, were injured in a head-on collision between two speedboats on Padma river last night.

They were returning to their duty stations after performing election duties of Kachikata Union Parishad under Vederganj upazila in Shariatpur, reports our local correspondent quoting Shariatpur Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nizamuddin Ahmed.

The deceased is Mokhtar, 25, of Vederganj upazila.

The three executive magistrates injured in the incident are Basit Sattar, Abdullah Al Mamun, and Enamul Hafiz Nadeem.

The other injured employees of the district administration are office assistant Debabrata Pal and Humayun Kabir.

The incident took place at around 8:30pm.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Shariatpur Specialized Hospital. Basit Sattar and Humayun Kabir were later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated, the DC added.

He said that the Union Parishad elections of Boro Kandi of Jazira upazila and Kachikata union of Vedarganj Upazila were held yesterday. After doing their duties, the district administration employees, including the executive magistrate, were travelling south from the northern side of Kachikata.

"At this time, another speedboat from opposite direction rammed the speedboat carrying our officers and employees," said the DC.