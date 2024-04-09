One killed, 15 hurt as bus hits covered van in Cumilla

A woman was killed and 15 others were injured as a bus hit a covered van on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Chauddagram around 2:30am today.

The dead was identified as Shahida Begum, 55, from Brahmanbaria, said SM Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Miabazar Highway Police Station.

"The Brahmanbaria-bound bus from Chattogram lost control and hit the covered van from behind. The passengers were stuck inside the bus for quite long as the front part of the vehicle was damaged badly." said Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam of the station.

Nur Uddin, health assistant at Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex, said the injured passengers, including women and children, were taken to the health complex. Later, 10 of them were referred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.