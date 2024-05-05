Hit by tractor, woman dies in Jashore

A woman was killed and two others were injured after a soil-carrying tractor hit them in Sharsha upazila of Jashore today.

The deceased was identified as Rita Rani, 20, wife of Milon Goldar of Gadkumarpur village of Satkhira's Shyamnagar upazila while the injured were her husband and her 12-year-old daughter.

Police and locals said the three were going towards Navaran on a motorcycle from Baganchra in the afternoon.

When they reached in front of Jamtala Mobil Factory on Navaran-Satkhira road around 3:00pm, a tractor carrying soil hit the bike.

Rita was crushed under the wheels of the tractor. She died on the spot.

The injured were admitted to a local clinic in Baganchra.

Sub-inspector of Navaran Highway Police Mofizul Islam said a case was filed with Sharsa Police Station.