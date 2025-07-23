Govt could’ve acted more responsibly

Says Nahid, calls for transparency

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party, yesterday said the government could have acted more responsibly and with greater urgency following the fatal jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara.

Speaking at an emergency press conference at the party office in the capital's Banglamotor, he said, "The situation that unfolded since yesterday [Monday] could have been contained if the government had acted responsibly and taken timely decisions. Instead, the lack of coordination and delayed response pushed the situation beyond their control."

He further alleged that since Monday night, there had been "propaganda about the disappearance of bodies" and urged the government to release accurate information.

"They must disclose how many students, teachers, and staff were present at the college during the crash, how many were killed or injured, and provide regular updates. If there is no attempt to hide bodies, be transparent about it."

Calling for an impartial probe into the incident, Nahid stressed that the investigation should include independent experts and representatives of the school authority.

"We must know why this crash occurred and ensure this never happens again. The government should also establish long-term emergency response and medical rescue teams."

Expressing deep condolences over the deaths, Nahid announced the NCP's solidarity with the six-point demands raised by protesting students of Milestone College.

"These are reasonable demands, and the government should implement them without delay," he added.

Nahid criticised several government advisers for what he termed "reckless behaviour", pointing at the education adviser.

"We heard around 3:00am that the HSC exams would be postponed. Other advisers could not reach him over the phone. In an emergency, this kind of disarray at the top only fuels public anxiety."

Finally, Nahid urged students and citizens to remain calm and vigilant, and called on all political and social groups to support the victims and ensure that no one exploits the situation for political gain.

The press conference was moderated by NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, while Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara also spoke.