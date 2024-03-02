GONE ... TOO SOON

Classes, labwork, exams -- Lamisha Islam was supposed to be worrying about these today while living a life full of potential amongst her friends and family.

But all was lost; all that potential lost in a blaze, as the devastating fire that broke out at a building on Bailey Road took Lamisha's life along with 45 others on Thursday night.

Lamisha, 23, was a student of the mechanical engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

Alongside being on her quest to become an engineer, she was also the lifeline for her family.

Her mother passed away due to illness when Lamisha was only 18, but she took up the responsibility of taking care of her younger sister and father -- Nasirul Islam.

For Nasirul, who is an additional deputy inspector general of police at the police headquarters, his two daughters are his life.

And everything was fine until Thursday, when tragedy struck, and the family lost their brightest flame.

Nasirul's colleagues said Nasirul was playing the role of both mother and father for his daughters. He dreamed that one day his daughters would surpass their father's achievements and reach unique heights.

He had a lot of hopes and dreams surrounding her eldest daughter, Lamisha. And since Thursday's incident, he has not been crying or talking. He hasn't said a word, said his colleagues.

Lamisha went out for dinner with a friend at a restaurant in the building that caught fire, they said.

After the building caught fire, Lamisha called her father seeking help, and pleaded to save her, they added.

"Please come and save me, father!" she told her father in their last conversation, said Nasirul's colleagues.

Meanwhile, Nahian Amin of electrical and electronic engineering department at BUET also died in the devastating fire.

The bodies were handed over to the family members.

Contacted, Prof Mizanur Rahman of BUET said namaj-e-janaza of both the students were held early in the morning at BUET Central Mosque.

Lamisha's body was taken to her village home in Faridpur by an ambulance of Dhaka Metropolitan Police around 10:30am. She will be buried there.

Police headquarters, in a statement today, condoled her death.

YOUNG CINEMATOGRAPHER DIES IN THE INFERNO

Tushar Hawladar, a young cinematographer, also lost his life in the tragedy.

Tushar was a recent graduate from a private university, and he was going to attend his convocation ceremony on March 10, said his friend, Niloy Lawrence.

Tushar graduated from the Journalism and Mass Communication Department at Daffodil University. Tushar was working as a junior executive at a private firm, said Niloy.