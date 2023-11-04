Four buses set on fire in Dhaka

The incidents took place in New Market, Elephant Road, Sayedabad, and Gulistan

Four buses were set on fire by miscreants in the capital's New Market, Elephant Road, Sayedabad, and Gulistan this evening, ahead of the 2-day BNP-Jamaat blockade across the country.

A bus of Manzil Express was torched around 10:00pm in front the Gulistan Underground Market, said Abdus Samad Azad, wireless operator of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Photo: Collected

Two fire engines from Siddique Bazar Fire Station went to the spot and were working to extinguish the blaze, he said.

Earlier, a bus of Green University was set on fire in front of Multiplan Center on Elephant Road at 7:30pm and another of Mirpur Super Link Limited in front of Gausia Market in the New Market area, he said.

Mirpur Link bus fire in front of Gausia Market on Mirpur Road in Dhaka on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, in Sayedabad, a bus was set on fire under the flyover at 7:55pm, he added.

Fire engines went to Elephant Road, New Market, and Sayedabad and extinguished the fire.

Green University bus fire in front of Multiplan Center on Elephant Road. Photo: Collected

At least 82 vehicles were torched across the country in six days, from October 28 to November 2, since the BNP grand rally and during the 3-day countrywide blockade.