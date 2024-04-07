Five killed in separate road accidents

At least five persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Bogura, Sylhet and Natore districts yesterday.

In Bogura, three transport workers were killed and another person was injured as a minibus collided head-on with a private car on Bogura-Nagaon regional highway in Sadar upazila.

The incident took place near Erulia High School at around 10:00am when the Bogura-bound minibus collided with the Naogaon-bound rented car, said Mizanur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station.

The deceased are Fahim, Hannan and Alamgir, all of them local leaders of Bogura Motor Shramik Union, the SI also said.

The injured person, whose identity could not be known immediately, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he added.

In Sylhet, one person was killed and one other critically injured after a private car lost control and plunged into roadside ditch at Damri Bridge area on Sylhet-Tamabil Highway around 4:00am.

The deceased was identified as Mosabbir Ahmed, 45, of Dema village under Jaintiapur upazila. The injured Sabbir Ahmed is also from the same village.

Car's owner Amin Ahmed of Jaintiapur said, "They were returning from Pirer Bazar area after refilling gas when the accident took place."

Mohammad Yunus Ali, in-charge of Tamabil Highway Police Outpost under Highway Police, said, ""It was raining when the accident took place. We are assuming that the driver dozed off and lost control of the car," said Mohammad Yunus Ali, in-charge of Tamabil Highway Police Outpost.

"The car first hit a shack on right side of the road, then plunged into roadside ditch and hit an electric pillar," he said.

The injured has been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital while the deceased's body has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, Yunus added.

In Natore, a microbus hit a battery-run van in West Sonapatil area of Naldanga upazila around 8:00am, leaving the van's passenger dead on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman, 46, a garment worker, who was returning home from Dhaka on Eid holiday.

He got off a train at Madhnagar Railway Station and boarded the battery-run van for his home in Haludaghar area of the upazila.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body, said Md. Monowaruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Naldanga Police Station.

Police later seized the microbus and arrested its driver and helper from Atrai upazila of Naogaon, the OC also said.

Filing of a case over the incident was underway, he added.