Fire safety: Dhanmondi Hawkers’ Market declared ‘very risky’

Fire Service and Civil Defense today declared Dhanmondi Hawkers Market "very risky" today due to the market's lack of fire safety measures.

The announcement came after a mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) conducted a drive there.

Executive Magistrate Jahangir Alam, who led the drive, told The Daily Star that the market didn't have proper fire safety measures including firefighting equipment.

The decision has been taken after consulting with fire service officials, he added.

"We also fined the market's owners' association Tk one lakh and gave them one week after the Eid-ul-Fitr to equip the market with required equipment and adopt adequate fire safety measures," the magistrate added.

The mobile court also conducted a drive in the capital's New Market area as part of its regular drive.

The mobile court also visited Noor Mansion Market and Bonolota Kacha Bazar in the same area, Jahangir Alam said.

During the drive, the mobile court gave ten instructions about fire safety to the Noor Mansion Shop Owners Association

The same court also fined Dhaka Biriyani, Allahr Dan Biriyani House, and Jorge Molla Biriyani shop Tk 5,000 each in Bonolota Kacha Bazar near Market for running business by grabbing footpaths.

Besides, the court fined Madani Chaer Dokan Tk 5,000 in the New Market area on the same ground, added the magistrate.